Cole Palmer breaks silence after icy Donald Trump moment at Club World Cup sparks online frenzy: 'Didn't know he was...'

Chelsea stunned European champions PSG with ease to become the champions of the newly-expanded 32-team edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues sealed their dominant win with two goals and an assist from Cole Palmer, along with a goal from new Brazilian signing Joao Pedro. This also marked a triumphant start for new head coach Enzo Maresca, who recently took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino. Interestingly, Pochettino is currently in the USA—where the tournament was held—serving as the head coach of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT). Cole Palmer #10 of Chelsea FC receives the adidas Golden Ball from Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and U.S. President Donald Trump (Getty Images via AFP)

In terms of statistics, Chelsea weren’t dominant in possession, but they didn’t need to be. Known for their direct style, the Blues relied more on counter-attacks than controlling the ball. They posted a higher xG (expected goals) than PSG—2.33 compared to 0.66—with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez playing a crucial role at the back, preventing goals worth up to 1.66 according to xGOT (expected goals on target).

While Cole Palmer earned widespread praise for his brace and assist to Joao Pedro, he also made headlines for a slightly awkward moment on the podium. During the post-match celebrations, Palmer appeared confused by the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump, who had joined the Chelsea players on stage.

As part of the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup—which will be held across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada—many high-profile names were present at the Club World Cup final. Among them was President Trump, who unexpectedly appeared on the podium during Chelsea’s trophy lift.

Palmer, visibly surprised, was seen gesturing to captain Reece James, seemingly asking why the President was on the stage.

Clarifying the moment later, Palmer said, “No, I knew he was going to be there, but I didn’t know that he was going to be on the stand where we lift the trophy. So, I was a bit confused.”

Palmer was undoubtedly Chelsea’s standout performer—not just in the final, but throughout the tournament. His brace and assist helped clinch the title, but his impact went beyond the numbers. Thanks to his versatility across attacking midfield, central midfield, and the right wing, and his ability to find the right time and space to launch forward balls, Palmer was instrumental in Chelsea’s run to the final and deservedly walked away as the Player of the Match.