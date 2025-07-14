Trump's appearance in middle of Chelsea trophy celebration baffles Cole Palmer, fans; ‘Are you going to leave?’

President Donald Trump stole the limelight during the trophy celebration of English club Chelsea after the FIFA Club World Cup final, leaving soccer players and fans baffled. eece James #24 of Chelsea FC holds the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory as U.S. President Donald Trump interacts with Robert Sanchez #1 of Chelsea FC following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. David Ramos/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Ramos / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

As the London team defeated Paris Saint-Germain of France 3-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Trump joined them on the pitch.

Trump presented the medals to the runners-up, the tournament trophy, and individual prizes to players along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Usually, the person who presents the trophy to winning captain walks away when the victor lifts the trophy.

However, Trump was met with jeers at the stadium as he joined Chelsea's players for their spotlight moment. Trump arrived there on the one-year anniversary of the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The displeasure of crowd was also recorded in social media videos.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner net worth 2025: All about Wimbledon champion's earnings, Alfa Romeo cars, luxury Monte Carlo apartment

Cole Palmer was surprised to see Trump on stand

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, who helped his team defeat favorites PSG with their first two goals, seemed perplexed.

“Wait, wait, what’s he doing?” Palmer told Chelsea captain Reese James before the traditional celebration.

“Are you going to leave?” James inquired Trump before raising the golden-globed trophy.

As captain Reese James raised the trophy, several supporters found it hard to believe that Trump was stealing the players' moment.

“I knew he was going to be here, but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy, so I was a bit confused,” Palmer stated, as per The Associated Press.

“I thought he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay,” he added.

Chelsea fans react

One user commented on X with a picture of Trump smiling next to the team, saying, “I am crying man, how is this a real image?” The post has received seven million views.

“Love him or hate him, this is legendary. After handing Chelsea the Club World Cup trophy, Trump was supposed to leave the podium. He didn't. Instead, he stayed up there celebrating with the players, just soaking in the win like one of the squad. You can't script this,” another commented.

“This is going down as the funniest trophy lift ever,” a third person stated.