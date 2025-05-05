Karoline Leavitt has a huge admirer who thinks she is ‘incredible’ – and he is close to Barron Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a huge admirer – and he is none other than Barron Trump’s best friend, 18-year-old Bo Loudon. Loudon has been in the spotlight for a long time now, ever since he began sharing posts in support of Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign. Karoline Leavitt has a huge admirer who thinks she is ‘incredible’ (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Loudon’s admiration for Leavitt, 27, first became clear when he congratulated her following her appointment, in a celebratory post on X. In February, he took to TikTok to share a picture of him and Leavitt with their arm around the other, writing, “Just bumped into my talented and incredible friend Karoline Leavitt at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.”

Just a few days ago, Loudon shared another photo with Leavitt on X, captioning it, “It's such an honor to be the youngest person to ask @KarolineLeavitt, the youngest Press Secretary in history, a question as part of the New Media Briefings. God bless President Trump, Karoline Leavitt, and this incredible administration!”

‘Definitely an inspiration to Gen Z’

Loudon also gushed over Leavitt at a recent White House event, describing her as “wildly popular … and definitely an inspiration to Gen Z.” He asked Leavitt, "What has been the biggest highlight for you in these first 100 days ?” Answering the question, the press secretary called herself a “zillennial, because I’m right on the cusp of millennial and Gen Z.”

Leavitt stressed the president’s confidence in the strength and potential of young Americans across the country, telling Loudon, “Like yourself, here at the White House at just 18 years old. Thanks for being here.”

Leavitt is married to Nicholas Roccio, who is at least 30 years older than her. The couple tied the knot just a few days before Trump’s inauguration this year.

Loudon is the son of former Missouri state senator John William Loudon and conservative commentator Gina Loudon. He was recently praised by Conor McGregor.