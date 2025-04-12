WATCH: What Karoline Leavitt does right before facing reporters, White House drops rare BTS

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes a pause—not to rehearse lines or shuffle notes, but to pray with her staff before her press briefing. Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, during news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, April 11, 2025. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

White House communications advisor Margo Martin posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at Leavitt’s pre-briefing ritual.

The 16-second clip lens the 27-year-old bowing her head in prayer: “Lord Jesus, please give us the strength, the knowledge, the ability to articulate our words and have fun and be confident. In Jesus' name. Amen.” Martin captioned the video, “This is your @PressSec, America!” accompanied by a praying hands emoji and an American flag.

Who is Karoline Leavitt?

Leavitt, the youngest press secretary in U.S. history, is no stranger to the West Wing. Her journey began as a White House intern during President Trump’s first term, eventually working her way up as an assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany—now a co-host on Fox News. After a stint as a spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 campaign, Leavitt now holds the top communications role in his second term.

While an interview with CBN News, Leavitt explained, “I think that team prayer before is just a moment to be silent and still and ask God for confidence and the ability to articulate my words, knowledge, prayer, protection, and it is a nice moment to reset.”

“It's the last thing I do before I go out there, and then it just gives me the confidence to do a briefing.”

“My faith is incredibly important to me. I would argue now more than ever... there's a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family. And you know, it could be difficult for someone who doesn't have faith but with faith, all things are possible,” Leavitt candidly added.