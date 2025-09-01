‘US would be completely destroyed’: Trump renews attack after court rules tariffs ‘illegal’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that America would be “completely destroyed” without the tariffs he imposed, days after a federal appeals court declared most of them illegal. US President Donald Trump doubles down on tariff defence after court declares them "illegal".(Bloomberg)

“Without Tariffs, and all of the TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS we have already taken in, our Country would be completely destroyed, and our military power would be instantly obliterated,” Trump said in a post on TruthSocial.

He further criticised the court’s 7–4 decision, calling the judges who struck down his policy “a Radical Left group.” Trump, however, singled out one dissenting judge – “a Democrat, Obama appointed” — thanking him “for his Courage” and adding, “He loves and respects the USA.”

On Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that several tariffs imposed under Donald Trump were illegal, saying he lacked the authority to enforce them. The decision, delivered in a 7-4 split, stated that Trump could not impose open-ended tariffs on almost all imports into the country.

While the court declared the duties unlawful, it allowed the levies to remain until October 14, giving Trump time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The tariffs, central to Trump’s trade policy, have had far-reaching consequences on global commerce. India faces a 50 per cent duty, one of the highest imposed on any country, largely because of its continued imports of Russian oil.

Navarro calls ruling politically motivated

Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser echoed similar sentiments on a Fox News show, calling the judges who opposed Trump’s policy “politicians in black robes.” He argued that the dissenting opinions provided “a very clear road map to how the Supreme Court can certainly rule in our favor.”

Navarro insisted the tariffs were never meant to be permanent. “We feel very optimistic. If we lose the case, President Trump is right. It will be the end of the United States,” he said.

The legal challenge was initiated by Democratic-led states and a coalition of small import businesses, both contending that IEEPA does not authorize tariffs.