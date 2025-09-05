Kate Middleton's blonde hair makeover defended by Princess Diana's hairdresser amid 'nasty comments' by 'evil' people

Kate Middleton has been making headlines with her new blonde hairstyle. The Princess of Wales was spotted with a bold, sun-kissed look with Prince William as they visited the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday, September 4. Also read | Kate Middleton debuts blonde hair: A look at her past dramatic hair transformations Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, during her visit to the Natural History Museum in London, England, Thursday Sept. 4, 2025. Sam McKnight, Princess Diana's former hairstylist, came to Kate's defense after she debuted her new blonde look. He slammed online critics, calling them 'evil'.(AP)

‘I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted’

This new blonde hairstyle is reportedly the lightest shade she's ever had, marking a notable change from her typical rich brunette style. The change prompted a range of reactions online, and Sam McKnight, famed hair stylist to Princess Diana (Prince William's late mother), is standing up for Kate Middleton amid online backlash over her new honey blonde makeover.

Sam McKnight came to Kate Middleton's defence in a passionate Instagram post, and slammed online critics, saying, “I am shocked, horrified, dismayed, and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today. A woman's hair is very personal to her, it's armor, defense, confidence, and so much more.”

‘Shame on you’

He also referenced Kate's cancer treatment, emphasising that cancer affects everyone differently, urging critics to leave her alone. Sam said, “I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public.”

Sam concluded, “I'm sure she would rather be away from the public arena. She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone... LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU.”

Kate Middleton's cancer journey

Kate revealed in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment after being diagnosed following an abdominal surgery in January 2024. The surgery was initially planned to address a non-cancerous issue, but cancer was detected during the procedure.

Kate underwent surgery and began preventative chemotherapy after cancer was detected. In January 2025, Kate shared that she was now in remission, expressing relief and gratitude for the support she received. She completed her chemotherapy treatment in September 2024 and is focusing on her recovery.