‘Real reason’ why Archie and Lilibet won't appear in Meghan Markle's new Netflix series revealed

The absence of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from the March premiere season of With Love, Meghan Markle has left viewers wondering if they will appear in the upcoming second season, which premieres this week. Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet (From left)(NETFLIX/PEOPLE(Edit))

Meghan prepares delectable meals with different friends in each portion of the eight-episode series, which will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Netflix.

Meghan and Prince Harry are parents to Princess Lilibet, age four, and Prince Archie, age six. With the exception of Meghan's sporadic Instagram photo updates, the Royal couple are said to be extremely protective guardians who have mainly kept Archie and Lilibet's details and images hidden from the public.

For one important reason, PR expert Rhea Freeman thinks Archie and Lilibet likely won't appear this season.

“I would be really surprised is Lilibet and Archie appeared in this series in any really meaningful way - and this isn't a criticism, it's based on what Harry and Meghan have shown us of the children online in recent years,” Freeman stated, the Irish Star reported.

She further mentioned that Meghan's Instagram, for instance, occasionally shows the backs of the kids' heads and pictures of them as newborns, but when a picture of the kids' faces is posted, the faces are hidden by an emoji.

Royals fans won't see the Sussex kids on reality TV

The public relations expert highlighted a key justification for the couple's efforts to keep their kids “protected and safe.”

Harry and Meghan have also been outspoken about the risks that kids face on social media, and while this is a TV vs. social media debate, it nevertheless exposes the kids to the public in a way that makes them identifiable, Freeman said.

Not displaying the kids' faces on TV seems like a sensible move to keep them “safer and more protected”, especially in light of the criticism the couple has received and the regular security-related conversations, as per the expert.

Meghan's most recent Instagram post with Archie and Lilibet was posted in June in honor of Father's Day. The touching video shows the family's “favorite guy” with their kids in moments.

Although Meghan publishes photos of themselves with their faces hidden, there are a few moments where one can see their son's face.