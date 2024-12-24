A royal commentator has urged Prince Harry to "send an olive branch to King Charles" amid concerns for Archie and Lilibet's safety if the family were to travel to the UK. Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California, with their two children at present. Prince Harry urged to ‘extend olive branch’ to King Charles amid concerns for Archie and Lilibet's safety in UK (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

While Meghan and Harry are expected to spend the festive season at home in the US, royal commentator Hugo Vickers believes it's time for the Duke to send an olive branch to his father. "He's [Harry] the one who needs to pull himself together and extend the olive branch because he is the one making it difficult between them,” Vickers told The Sun. "The most successful members of the Royal Family are the ones who support the King in what he's doing, and they don't compete with him."

‘I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here’

Harry previously said that he loves raising his kids in the US. Harry was asked if he wanted to stay in the US amid concerns for his family's safety in the UK during a conversation with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Online Summit in New York City.

"I do. I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. It’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live,” Harry answered at the time.

He added, "I feel as though it's the life that my mum wanted for me. To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK — it's huge. That is a fantastic opportunity and I'm hugely grateful for that."

Harry told ITV earlier this year that he will "not bring Meghan Markle back to the UK.” "All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read,” he said. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. These are things that are a genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."