BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole has highlighted Princess Lilibet's "great tragedy" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up their controversial Colombia tour. The Sussexes visited Colombia after being invited by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez. During their visit, they spoke on the problem of online harm for children. Lilibet's ‘great tragedy’ revealed as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrap up Colombia tour (Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

While attending the Afro Women and Power Forum, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that her three-year-old daughter Lilibet has "found her voice.” "We’re so proud of that, because that is how we create the conditions in which there’s a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard,” Meghan added.

Lilibet's ‘great tragedy’

Cole discussed Meghan’s remarks on GB News, and claimed that Lilibet's "great tragedy" is the fact that she has not met the royal family, or her grandfather Thomas Markle, yet. "I think what that little child won't be saying is 'hello, grandpa', which is a great, great tragedy, because she hasn't met King Charles, she hasn't met Thomas Markle, her maternal grandfather - it's such a shame,” Cole said. "They go around the world and they're trying to do good, and we welcome the good, but you've got to actually take that home."

Speaking about the continued rift between the Sussexes and the royal family, Cole said that if they "can't make bridges within their own family", then "what hope have they got in making bridges to other communities, other faiths, and other beliefs.”

Cole said that had Meghan and Harry stayed with the royal family, their activism on global issues – like what they did in Colombia – would have been a "great asset" to the family.

Before Harry and Meghan’s Colombia trip, critics pointed out that it was a surprising decision as Colombia is plagued by crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping. It was especially shocking as the Sussexes have refused to return to the UK, citing security concerns. The trip was also blasted by some as “quasi-royal” since the couple is no longer members of the royal family.