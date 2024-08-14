Here's why Prince Harry has been urged to apologise for taking cocaine as a teen ahead of Colombia tour

An associate of Prince William has demanded that Prince Harry apologise for taking cocaine ahead of his and Meghan Markle’s Colombia tour. The Sussexes have been invited to Colombia by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez. Here's why Prince Harry has been urged to apologise for taking cocaine as a teen (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Harry admitted in his memoir, Spare, that he had taken cocaine when he was 17. A source close to William has now called on the Duke of Sussex to apologise.

Why has Prince Harry been asked to apologise for taking cocaine?

In his memoir, Harry wrote that cocaine "didn’t do anything for me" when he took "a line" at the age of 17. He also wrote that "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."

William’s associate has now told the Daily Beast, “Harry admitted to doing coke in his book. His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the west, and he should stand up and apologize for his own participation in that disgusting trade. That would be a helpful intervention."

Crops of coca, which is the main ingredient used in cocaine, hit a record 2,300 square kilometres (568,342 acres) back in 2022, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime revealed. Colombian officials have claimed production of coca is taking place in new areas and fresh routes for trafficking are opening up, GB News reported.

Meghan and Harry have been facing backlash over their decision to visit Colombia. Critics have pointed out how surprising it is for the Sussexes to choose Colombia as their destination, as it is plagued by crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping. It is especially shocking as the Sussexes have refused to return to the UK, citing security concerns. Some people have claimed that the tour is “quasi-royal” as Meghan and Harry are no longer members of the royal family.