Meghan Markle to take ‘ultimate revenge’ on royal family with THIS move after feeling ‘rejected’

Meghan Markle is taking "ultimate revenge" on the royal family as she and her husband, Prince Harry, plan to go on a tour to Colombia this year, a source has claimed. They have been invited by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez. Meghan Markle to take ‘ultimate revenge’ on royal family with THIS move (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The Sussexes are facing massive criticism over their decision to visit Colombia, with some claiming their tour is “quasi-royal” as they are not working members of the royal family any longer. This is set to be their second such tour this year as the couple already went on a Nigeria trip earlier.

Critics have also pointed out how unusual it is for the Sussexes to choose Colombia as their destination, as it is plagued by crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping. It is especially shocking as Meghan and Harry have refused to return to the UK due to security concerns.

‘She feels it’s the ultimate revenge’

Many believe that these trips being undertaken by the Sussexes undermine the royal family’s work. One source claimed that by going on this tour, Meghan wants to prove "how much the Royal Family misses her.”

"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the Royal Family misses her," the source told OK! "She knows how much she can turn it on and doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she’s such an asset.”

"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative Royal Family. Meghan knows that nobody in the Royal Family can put on a show like her and Harry,” the source added.

Meghan previously said that she hopes they will "experience the rich heritage" of Colombia and "further illuminate Colombia's role as a beacon of culture and innovation."

According to the source, when Harry and Meghan were told that they would not be allowed to represent the royal family on tours, they felt “rejected.” "When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it’s the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected," the source claims.

Harry and Meghan are expected to be given full security protection during their Colombia tour.