Here's Meghan Markle’s little-known real first name, and it's the same as…

Meghan Markle’s fans have wondered what her real first name is as it is widely known that the Duchess of Sussex goes by her middle name. Meghan’s real name is the same as her character in Suits – Rachel. Here's Meghan Markle’s little-known real first name (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan was originally christened Rachel Meghan Markle, according to The Mirror. However, she rarely uses her first name in public. Late Queen Elizabeth II highlighted the full names Meghan and Prince Harry when she gave her official consent to the couple’s marriage.

"My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council,” the Queen said at the time.

The reason why Meghan does not use her name Rachel in public is unclear. Recently, a TikToker who runs a Harry-Meghan fan site on the platform called team_meghanxharry, revealed Meghan’s first name.

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friendship crumbling

Meanwhile, PR expert Ronn Torossian has revealed why he believes Harry and Meghan’s friendship with the likes of George Clooney and Victoria Beckham has crumbled. "It's clear that several of Meghan's high-profile friendships have cooled over the past few years," he said. "Meghan herself indirectly highlighted this recently when she gifted a limited batch of her American Riviera Orchard Jams."

Some of Meghan’s close friends, like Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, did not post about the product publicly. This made many assume that they had had a fallout with the Duchess. "The lack of public support or the lack of gifting, would speak to the cooling of these relationships and the shrinking of her Hollywood circle,” Torossian told The Express.

"The ongoing media scrutiny and public controversies surrounding Harry and Meghan makes associating with them less appealing for some celebrities. Additionally, some may want to avoid any potential fallout with the reigning British Royal Family,” he added.