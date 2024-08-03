Prince William sent a ‘last-minute text’ to Prince Harry, Meghan and Kate asking for…

Just days after losing their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William reached out to his brother Harry with an unexpected olive branch, that is known to very few. The Prince of Wales reportedly sent a last-minute text inviting Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate on a walkabout to view floral tributes. FILE - Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain's Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The sudden gesture nearly two years ago sparked widespread speculation about the possibility of a reconciliation between the two couples, who had been estranged since the Sussexes' decision to step back from their royal duties.

Prince William invited Harry and Meghan to Windsor walk

Tensions between the royal brothers have escalated to the point where reunion seems unlikely. However, sources believe that while their rift is "very bad," it is not "irreparable."

Back then, calling upon Harry and Meghan to come along with him and Kate for a stroll to admire flower arrangements as tributes, William extended a gesture of peace that hinted at the possibility of making amends.

The unexpected public display of unity between the now estranged brothers following the Queen’s death was a shock to the world. Behind the scenes, it was a last-minute text from William that brought the them together. The appearance marked the last time the once-inseparable "Fab Four" were seen bonding before the Sussexes' departure for California. The group exchanged handshakes, engaged in lengthy conversations, and seemed visibly tense.

Prince William tried to ‘extend the olive branch’

"It happened very quickly remarkable really considering they didn't see each other in Scotland,” a close source told the Daily Mail after several photographs from the day surfaced featuring the family. The nearly 40-minute walkabout was initially planned for Kate and William to greet the public and view the floral tributes.

However, a last-minute decision by William led to an invitation for his brother and his wife to join them. This unexpected reunion marked the first time the four had been seen together since the Sussexes stepped down from their royal roles.

Both couples, dressed in black, appeared slightly anxious as they arrived together in one car. They spent nearly an hour engaging with fans outside the castle grounds, accepting gifts and exchanging kind words. According to a source, the King had no involvement in this decision. Any claims that William acted after learning Harry planned his own walkabout with a film crew were dismissed as “complete b******s.”

The same day later William joined their father, King Charles, for dinner at the nearby Birkhall residence. While Harry remained at Balmoral with other family members.