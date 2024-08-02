Kamala Harris accidentally calls herself ‘president’ and the crowd’s reaction is wild: Watch

During the eulogy for late Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Kamala Harris accidentally referred to herself as "the president," causing a stir among the attendees. The slip-up led to a wild reaction from the crowd, despite the Vice President's repeated attempts to correct herself. Harris' unintended remark quickly became a talking point and the reaction from the crowd caught in the video is now going viral on social media. Kamala Harris trolled for speaking in ‘Southern accent’ at Atlanta rally (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)(AFP)

Also read: Trump blasts Biden's decision on Whelan, Gershkovich exchange: ‘Our negotiators are embarrassment…’

Kamala Harris pays tribute to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

On August 1, the likely Democratic nominee delivered a tribute at a church in Houston, joined by Democratic leaders Bill and Hillary Clinton among others. During the eulogy for the late congresswoman, Harris highlighted Jackson Lee's major contributions, including her role in making Juneteenth a federal holiday, reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, and championing LGBTQ rights, among other notable achievements.

“As a leader who believed deeply that America’s true and full history must be acknowledged and honoured, it was Sheila Jackson Lee whose bill made Juneteenth a federal holiday,” Harris said during the event.

Also read: US election: Kamala Harris' winning odds hit an all time high against Trump, in betting market

Kamala Harris’ presidential slip-up

While praising the legislation championed by the congresswoman, Harris recounted standing beside Lee and Biden as the president signed the historic bill. "Which, as a US Senator, I was proud to co-sponsor, and then as presi—" Harris began, before catching herself and correcting the 'president' slip-up.

“As vice president, it was my honour – with the president! With the president!” she corrected herself but the crowd erupted in cheers and claps bringing a smile to VP’s face. She continued with her speech, “It was my honor – it was my honor, with our president Joe Biden to stand beside Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as our president signed her bill into law.”

Netizens react

The video quickly sparked public debate with divided opinions. Some criticised the Democratic members for turning a funeral into a political rally, while others speculated that the slip-up was intentional. Many supporters praised Harris, already referring to her as the president.

“Why is she turning a funeral into a rally? That’s just wrong!!!” a social media user wrote. “Yes she is the president,” another added. “Was it an accident though …?” Another chimed in. “She been secret president all this time Biden been nothing a puppet,” one more added. “Not an accident - Biden is gone and even he calls Kamala President. She was installed by Obama.”

Meanwhile, Jackson Lee passed away from pancreatic cancer on July 19 at 74 years old. She remained active in work for nearly 30 years, starting her first term back in 1995. Earlier, Biden stepped down from his position to contest in the upcoming 2024 elections. While the White House emphasised that the POTUS will complete his current term, Harris is set to succeed him in November’s presidential bid.