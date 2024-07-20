US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee passes away at 74 after battle with cancer

US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic congresswoman from Texas and a prominent advocate for Black Americans, has passed away at the age of 74. U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was seen using a portable fan provided by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's staff while visiting damaged Sinclair Elementary School, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Timbergrove in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)(AP)

“A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years. A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children,” her family said in a statement.

