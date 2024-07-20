US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee passes away at 74 after battle with cancer

Democratic congresswoman and long advocate of Black Lives Matter, Sheila Jackson Lee, diest at 74
US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic congresswoman from Texas and a prominent advocate for Black Americans, has passed away at the age of 74.
“A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years. A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children,” her family said in a statement.
