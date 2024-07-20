 US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee passes away at 74 after battle with cancer - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee passes away at 74 after battle with cancer

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Jul 20, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Democratic congresswoman and long advocate of Black Lives Matter, Sheila Jackson Lee, diest at 74

US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic congresswoman from Texas and a prominent advocate for Black Americans, has passed away at the age of 74.

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was seen using a portable fan provided by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's staff while visiting damaged Sinclair Elementary School, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Timbergrove in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)(AP)
U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was seen using a portable fan provided by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's staff while visiting damaged Sinclair Elementary School, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Timbergrove in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)(AP)

“A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years. A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children,” her family said in a statement.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee passes away at 74 after battle with cancer
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On