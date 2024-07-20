Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns ‘heinous assassination attempt’ on Donald Trump

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump as a “heinous” act. Trump said they had a “very good phone call”, as shared in a Truth Social post. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump.(AP Photo)

“He congratulated me on a very successful Republican National Convention and becoming the Republican nominee for President of the United States,” Trump wrote.

“He condemned the heinous assassination attempt last Saturday and remarked about the American people coming together in the spirit of unity during these times.”

Trump confidently suggested that he could end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine if he wins the White House in November. “I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families,” he said.

“Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity,” Trump wrote.

The former president has repeatedly blamed Joe Biden for the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Hamas, following the militant’s attack on October 7.

Trump vouches to end ‘every single international crisis’ if he sits at Oval for 2nd term

At the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Trump stated, “I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created — including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine — which would have never happened if I were president — and the war caused by the attack on Israel — which would have never happened if I were president.”

He also boasted, “I was the first president in modern times to start no new wars.”

Zelensky confirmed the call on Friday, also they are planning for a future meeting to discuss steps towards achieving lasting peace. “Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for its help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror,” Zelensky said on X (formerly Twitter).

The relationship between Zelensky and Trump was rocky during Trump’s presidency, with both leaders often throwing jabs at each other. The former POTUS once mocked Zelensky as the “greatest salesman ever” for accepting billions of dollars in military aid from the US amid ongoing war with Russia.