Donald Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks flew drone over rally site hours before assassination attempt: Report

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman who attempted to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump, managed to fly a drone and capture aerial footage of the western Pennsylvania fairgrounds shortly before the former president's scheduled speech, The Wall Street Journal reported citing to law enforcement officials. The incident highlights significant security lapses leading up to the near-fatal attack on Donald Trump, it reported. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts following an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024.(AP)

Thomas Matthew Crooks piloted the drone on a programmed flight path earlier on July 13 to survey the Butler Farm Show grounds ahead of Donald Trump's rally, WSJ reported citing the officials. The predetermined path indicates that Thomas Matthew Crooks likely flew the drone multiple times to gather information about the event site.

The report added that Crooks began researching the rally site soon after the Trump campaign announced the event on July 3 and registered for it on July 7. He visited the farm show grounds a few days later for further reconnaissance. On July 13, Crooks returned with two homemade bombs designed to be remotely detonated, as they were equipped with receivers similar to those used for fireworks. Investigators found these rudimentary explosives in Crooks' car parked near the grounds, along with a ballistic vest containing three 30-round magazines, suggesting he intended to cause more significant harm, the WSJ report added.

Investigators have determined that Crooks, who lived in a town about 80 kilometers from Butler, acted alone and have not been able to identify any strong ideological or political leanings. He lived with his parents, worked in a retirement home and recently graduated from community college.

A search was conducted of his electronic devices – a laptop and two cellphones -- according to lawmakers briefed by the Federal Bureau Investigation. Among his recent internet searches were queries about Trump, President Joe Biden, the dates of the Butler rally and the upcoming Democratic convention.

Other searches were for FBI director Wray, attorney general Merrick Garland and a member of the British royal family.

Crooks had already been flagged as suspicious by law enforcement. By the time two police officers walked over to check him out, he was on the roof, belly crawling. “He’s got a gun,” a bystander yelled.

One officer hoisted the other to the lip of the roof. As the officer pulled his head over the edge, a long-haired young man wearing glasses turned toward him, wielding an AR-15 -style rifle. The officer dropped back to the ground, the Butler County sheriff told news agency Reuters.