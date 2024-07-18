Trump shooter Thomas Crooks teased attack with chilling message on gaming platform: ‘July 13 will be my premiere’

Thomas Matthew Crooks reportedly posted a chilling message before carrying out the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Teasing the attack, the 20-year-old wrote on the gaming platform Steam, “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds." Thomas Crooks teased attack with chilling message on gaming platform (The Bethel Park School District via AP)(AP)

Secret Service and FBI officials confirmed to US senators during an all-members briefing on Wednesday, July 17, that Crooks left this threatening message on Steam days before carrying out the shooting that injured Trump and others, and killed firefighter Corey Comperatore at the Pennsylvania rally. Steam, a popular platform, allows millions of gamers to purchase games and communicate. Crooks’ alarming message was discovered as investigators are reviewing his cell phones and laptop.

Upon reviewing the laptop, investigators found that Crooks’ July searches included Trump, Biden, when is the DNC convention, and the July 13 Trump rally, senators were told by top security officials. It was also discovered that Crooks had two cell phones, one of which had been recovered at the shooter site, along with a remote transmitter. The second cell phone was found at his home, and it had only 27 contacts saved. These people will be tracked down and interviewed by the FBI, senators were told, according to Fox News.

Thomas Matthew Crooks’ parents had contacted local police

It has been reported that hours before the assassination attempt, Crooks’ parents contacted local police and said their son was missing. While they expressed concerns about Crooks’ well-being, it is unclear if they knew that their son was carrying his father’s AR-15 rifle.

Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers, but only after one person had died and several were injured, including former president Trump. The agency has now come under intense criticism, while Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is facing growing calls to resign. At the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, she was chased down by GOP senators, who demanded answers. Cheatle, however, was seen in a video ignoring them, and walking away.