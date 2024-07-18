Trump assassination bid: Chilling video reveals Thomas Crooks’ shot was perfectly centred in middle of ex-prez’s head

A newly-released close-up footage shows that Donald Trump’s would-be assassin’s shot was perfectly centred in the middle of the former president’s head. The video, filmed by C3PMeme, shows Trump tilting his head, which was a move that helped him dodge the bullet in the process. Israeli Special Operations veteran Aaron Cohen previously told Fox News that the bullet skimmed the former president’s ear instead of penetrating his skull. Thomas Crooks’ shot was perfectly centred in middle of Donald Trump's head, a new video has revealed (AP)

It was just a split-second move that saved Trump’s life during the assassination attempt on him at his Pennsylvania rally. When Thomas Matthew Crooks fired the shots, Trump slightly turned his head to look at a jumbotron. This move ensured he was not killed.

Crooks injured Trump and two other people. He killed firefighter Corey Comperatore. Secret Service Snipers were eventually able to kill Crooks.