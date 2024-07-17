Donald Trump site sells sneakers with ex-prez's ‘iconic image’ taken during assassination bid, here's how much it costs

A website owned by a Donald Trump company is now selling sneakers featuring a photo of the former president during his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The sneakers on sale cost $299, and are limited-edition with only 5,000 being sold. Ten pairs of the shoes will be randomly autographed. Donald Trump site sells sneakers with ex-prez's ‘iconic image’ taken during assassination bid (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

The website, gettrumpsneakers.com, is run by CIC Ventures LLC. A 2023 financial disclosure revealed it is owned by Trump, according to ABC News. The products will likely ship in September or October.

‘Despite the attack, Trump stood tall and resilient’

The website says of the sneakers, “Introducing the FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops. On July 13, 2024, an assassination attempt was made on President Trump at a rally in Butler, PA. Despite the attack, Trump stood tall and resilient, leading the crowd with the powerful chant "Fight, Fight, Fight."”

“These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump's iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery. With only 5,000 pairs available, each one is a true collector's item. Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history,” the website adds.

An illustration of the product on the website shows that the sneakers have the United States’ flag displayed above Trump’s image. The image shows Trump, with blood on his face, pumping his fist after being injured in the shooting, carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. This image has been used on hundreds of merchandise since the assassination attempt.

Soon after the shooting, Trump was seen asking for his shoes."Let me get my shoes," the former president repeatedly told Secret Service agents who were trying to walk him off the stage.

Trump later explained that his shoes came off when he had to be rushed to the ground, New York Post reported. “The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off," Trump said. "And my shoes are tight.”

Crooks injured Trump and two other people, and killed firefighter Corey Comperatore. He was eventually killed by Secret Service snipers.