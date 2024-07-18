Wild video shows GOP senators chasing down Secret Service Director at RNC amid calls to resign: Watch

A chaotic scene played out at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, when a group of GOP senators were seen chasing down Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle through the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The senators yelled at her, accusing her of refusing to answer questions regarding the attempted assassination on Donald Trump. GOP senators chased down Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle at the RNC amid calls to resign (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)

“This was an assassination attempt! You owe the people answers. You owe president Trump answers!” Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn shouted at Cheatle. The Secret Service boss continued to walk away, ignoring the senators.

“It’s stonewalling!” Sen. John Barrasso, the No. 3 Senate Republican.

A video of the encounter was posted to X by Blackburn, with the caption, “The American people deserve answers from the Secret Service.”

Secret Service under fire

The Secret Service is facing massive criticism for failing to protect Trump at the Pennsylvania rally. Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old suspect, was killed by snipers only after he had already injured Trump and two other people, and killed firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Cheatle is facing growing calls to resign. Speaking to CNN, she said that the Secret Service was “solely responsible” for the implementation and execution of security at the rally site on the day of the shooting. “At that particular site, we divided up areas of responsibility, but the Secret Service is totally responsible for the design and implementation and the execution of the site,” she said.

Cheatle later caused outrage after offering a bizarre explanation for not putting a sniper team on the building from where the shooter opened fire. She put the blame on a “sloped roof,” telling ABC News, “That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof.”