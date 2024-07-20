Dr Fauci sees ‘nothing much’ in Trump's injury from assassination attempt

Dr. Anthony Fauci called Donald Trump’s ear injury ‘superficial’ and downplayed the the related concern. Trump survived an injury on his right ear during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania where a bullet grazed his right ear. The former president was immediately taken to a hospital as blood streamed from his ear. He has been wearing a bandage over his right ear ever since the incident occurred. Dr Anthony Fauci claimed Trump’s ear injury from the assassination attempt was ‘superficial’.(Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) / QUALITY REPEAT, AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Dr. Fauci calls Trump’s injury ‘superficial’

Dr Anthony Fauci,the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who also happened to serve as an advisor to both Trump and US President Joe Biden during the COVID-19 pandemic said there’s nothing much to Trump’s injuries, according to New York Post. In an interview with CNN when asked about Trump’s injury, he said, “I don’t think there is much more to it. I mean, from what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard, it was a bullet shot that grazed his ear and injured his ear, according to the physicians who examined him. There was no other further damage,” on Friday night.

Fauci further added that according to him the 78-year-old former president is “in the clear” and the injury to his right ear is “superficial”. The claim was based on his reports from physicians and Trump’s actions including his travelling to Milwaukee for Republic National Convention just two days after the shooting. He said, “It seems to have been a superficial wound to the ear, and that’s all.”

Is Trump suffering from ‘psychological trauma’?

While Dr. Fauci downplayed Trump’s injuries, Dr. Sanjay Gupta who is CNN’s chief medical respondent had opposing thoughts on the matter. According to Dr Gupta, the 45th president of the US could be suffering from “psychological trauma” after an assassination attempt in which two bystanders were injured and one died. The CNN medical respondent suggested a “full public assessment” to inform voters about Trump’s condition as there has been little to no information regarding Trump’s health condition and the treatment he received.

Dr. Gupta explained, “The concern is that gunshot blasts near the head can cause injuries that aren’t immediately noticeable, such as bleeding in or on the brain, damage to the inner ear, or even psychological trauma.” He further added that if there were any severe injuries they would have emerged in the following days.