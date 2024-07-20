 Meghan Markle's coming Netflix show can ‘make or break’ her career - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
Meghan Markle's coming Netflix show can ‘make or break’ her career

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jul 20, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Meghan Markle faces career turning point with Netflix cooking show amidst cancelled podcast and lamented as “flop.”

Meghan Markle is making strides to “make or break” her career after facing backlash and being labelled a “flop” following the cancellation of her podcast ‘Archetypes.’ Her coming Netflix cooking show aims to restore her public image in a new light.

Meghan Markle attends the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)
Meghan Markle attends the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)

“This is a profound change of direction for Meghan – in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine,” PR expert Mark Borkowski told Closer.

“If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously.”

In 2023, Spotify ended Meghan's podcast, which led to harsh criticism from Hollywood executives. The duchess announced that ‘Archetypes’ was acquired by Lemonada Media after her split with Spotify. “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” she said.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made a very ‘inappropriate’ request to Queen Elizabeth II

Borkowski addressed that part and stated, “So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right. But it could be make or break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure.”

“I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next.”

Meghan Markle is happy with American Riviera Orchard's ‘strong start’

Meghan’s upcoming series on Netflix will focus on celebrating cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

While the release date remains unconfirmed, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, disclosed that Meghan and Prince Harry are actively developing various content.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]. And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great,” Bajaria told Closer.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle finds a new ‘royal rival’ in the market to compete with her American Riviera Orchard

Meghan is also focused on building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. She is “very pleased” seeing her brand's “strong start.”

“The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told Ok!, and added, “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

“[The duchess] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives.”

News / World News / US News / Meghan Markle's coming Netflix show can ‘make or break’ her career
Saturday, July 20, 2024
