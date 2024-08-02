US election: Kamala Harris' winning odds hit an all time high against Trump, in betting market

Kamala Harris' prospects of clinching the 2024 presidential race have skyrocketed to an unparalleled height in the betting markets. As the campaign season heats up, Harris' chances have soared to a new zenith, even edging out those of her rival, Donald Trump, on certain platforms. Donald Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign in the past, as per reports (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

According to Polymarket, Harris currently has a 45% chance of winning the election, compared to Trump's 54%. Meanwhile, the VP surpassed the Republican candidate on Wednesday with 4 cents on PredictIt.

Kamala Harris' winability increases

Since Kamala Harris jumped into the presidential race with full backing from President Biden and Democratic donors, Donald Trump's road to winning has gotten a lot more tricky. Based on the latest guesses from Polymarket, Trump is seen as the favourite to win important battleground states like Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina, with a predicted chance of 54%. On the other hand, Harris is leading in Pennsylvania, she's tipped to win the election with a 45% chance.

Harris's talk with techies

According to Benzinga, Kamala Harris' increasing popularity is attributed to her campaign's successful efforts to connect with the tech community in Silicon Valley. Her team has managed to attract the attention of Bitcoin advocate Mark Cuban and is even considering a speaking appearance at Bitcoin 2024. Discussions with industry leaders such as Ripple, Coinbase, and Circle are also underway. “Despite being an underdog in prediction markets, Harris is gaining support from tech elites.”

Kamala Harris takes the lead over Donald Trump

On PredictIt, bets on Kamala Harris surged past those on Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon in the race for the next U.S. president. As of Thursday morning, a bet on Harris was priced at 54 cents, compared to 50 cents for Trump, according to the Independent.

Even though the market was all over the place, it seemed like Harris was getting the edge, which was good news for Democrats since they had struggled with Biden in the past. The PredictIt data shows that on Thursday, there were 31,375 bets for a Harris win and 25,985 for Trump.