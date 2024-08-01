Trump’s ‘nasty’ clash with reporter Rachel Scott on Black job 'may cost him the election', feel netizens

Donald Trump appeared at a panel discussion with the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago and chose to stir up controversy. After making questionable remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris's racial background, he clashed with ABC’s Rachel Scott, shrugged off the questions as “horrible”, accused her of ‘very rude introduction’ and ended up calling Scott “nasty.” Donald Trump delayed from taking Nashville stage due to another security lapse (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

He later discussed his late appearance on the show on Truth Social, but the viral interview clip has already left the public feeling that “this may cost him big time.”

Trump quarrels with ABC reporter Rachel Scott

The panel discussion opened up with reporter Rachel Scott directly quizzing the Republican nominee after he kept everyone waiting for almost an hour. Scott asked the former president why he was speaking to a crowd of Black journalists, women, and Chicago residents, considering his past criticisms of them. The ABC host then inquired why he believed Black voters would support him and pointed out his controversial dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“You have told four congresswomen of color who are American citizens to go back where they came from. You have used words like ‘animal’ and ‘rabid’ to describe Black district attorneys,” Scott asked. “Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?”

"I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner—first question," Trump responded to the query seemingly picking up the fight. "You don't even say, 'Hello, how are you?'" he added.

The Republican candidate then went on to attack her network and said, “Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network, and I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit.”

Trump called Scott's question "a really rude way to start" and was taken aback by how it was handled. He claimed he was misled about his opponent's presence and blamed technical issues for his lateness, calling the question "very nasty."

Donald Trump’s take on ‘Black Job’

Trump blamed the event organisers for his tardy arrival, citing “equipment hiccups” as the cause. However, the real “glitch” happened when journalists were stunned by his claim that he was the best president for Black people since Abraham Lincoln. But, Scott didn’t look in the mode to mince her words. She turned up the heat after Trump’s dubious remark that illegal border crossings were taking “Black jobs,” leaving everyone questioning his logic.

"I will tell you that, coming from the border, are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs,” Trump remarked after expressing how much he loves the black population of the country and how much he has done for them in past.

"What exactly is a Black job, sir?" Scott asked leaving audience as well as fellow panelists gasp.

"A Black job is anybody that has a job," the former president responded with unease. “They're taking the employment away from Black people.”

Netizens react

Reacting to the clip, one social media user wrote, “I honestly cannot believe we are dealing with this nightmare (him) again.” Another said, “Wow, this man talks to Black women this way but claims to respect them. No way, no how. How can any Hispanic, Black, or Brown person ever vote for this clown?” Yet another added, “He’s disgraceful and a national embarrassment,” with several others suggesting he might lose his election bid if this continues.