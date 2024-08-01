Donald Trump finally responds to black woman Sonya Massey's shooting

Former US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he was not familiar with the details surrounding the case of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who died after being shot by an Illinois sheriff's deputy earlier this month. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 31, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

“I don't know the exact case but I saw something, and it didn't look, it didn't look good to me,” Trump said during a Q&A panel with reporters at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention in Chicago. “You're talking with the water right?” Trump added.

Massey was fatally shot in her home on July 6 while holding a pot of water, leading to national outrage and calls for justice. Vigils were held across the country in honor of the 36-year-old woman.

Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean P. Grayson, who responded to Massey's call about a possible intruder, has been charged with her murder and pleaded not guilty.

Court documents released earlier this month detail that Massey raised her hands and said “I’m sorry” before ducking for cover after Grayson drew his weapon and threatened to shoot her in the face.

When pressed again about immunity, Trump said he would support a person who “made an innocent mistake.”

Massey had initially called authorities about a possible intruder in her home. She was given permission to remove a pot of boiling water from her stove, but Grayson began "aggressively yelling" at her to put the pot down.

Grayson is heard saying “I swear to God. I’ll f****ing shoot you right in your f****ing face” in agraphic bodycam footage before firing three shots, one of which struck Massey in the face.

The bullet that claimed her life entered beneath her left eye, an autopsy confirmed.

When NABJ panelist Kadia Goba from Semafor asked whether the officer in Massey’s case would have immunity under Trump's presidency, Trump sidestepped the question and instead complained about gun violence in Chicago.