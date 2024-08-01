Donald Trump declares himself the ‘best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln'

Former President Donald Trump was interviewed at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31. His public outing wasn't one without heated exchanges as he lashed out at journalists for a “very rude introduction” and commencing the event over half an hour later than intended due to technical issues. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump left, participates in a discussion at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention and Career Fair in Chicago, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. On the right is ABC's Rachel Scott. (AP / Paul Beaty)

The event began with a focus on the Republican presidential candidate “attacking” Black politicians and journalists alike before it pivoted to the question why Black voters should support him. Trump on his part couldn't take the “disgraceful” development and downright commented that he'd never “been asked a question in such a horrible manner.”

“You don't even say, ‘Hello. How are you?’ I think it’s disgraceful ... I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country. I've done so much for the Black population of this country,” he said.

Counter-questioning those present, he added that per previous declarations made to him, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for the upcoming elections Kamala Harris should've been at the event, which didn't turn out to be the case. Reports suggest the NABJ did try their all to get VP Harris to appear at the convention in person. However, when she offered to do it virtually, they turned down the offer.

Donald Trump makes a bold declaration and launched a scathing racial attack on Kamala Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists convention

Despite being put in the hot seat, as more questions about his controversial past rolled out, Trump maintained his self-proclaimed impeccable record had instead bolstered the Black community by creating more career opportunities. In his fuming tirade, he also compared himself to one of the most famous US president ever.

When again pressed on the issue of Black voters, Trump boldly proclaimed, “I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln.”

Trump also opened proverbial fire at his now presumptive political rival for the election bid - Kamala Harris - who he accused of playing the Black card to her benefit. “She was Indian all the way and all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black woman.” His comments evidently didn't sit well with the commentators and the attendees, and the former rectified that Harris has always identified as Black and Southeast Asian.

Trump's racially-charged abrasive comments from the past

The NABJ and Trump also share a strained history as the convention condemned the ex-president in 2018 for his treatment of Black women journalists, including NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor, CNN's Abby Phillip and The Grio's April Ryan. PBS News reports that he previously used words such as “stupid,” “loser” and “nasty” to describe them.

The-NABJ President Sarah Glover said, “The most powerful man in the free world is verbally abusing journalists.”

Furthermore, during a 2020 press conference, Trump told Alcindor “don't be threatening.” Dorothy Tucker, who was the NABJ president at the time, denounced his remarks as “not only unnecessary but demeaning and inappropriate.”

Trump also faced criticism for his comments during a virtual NABJ panel, as he was campaigning for 2020 presidential bid. “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community,” he said at the time.

The former president even went viral in June for his “Black jobs” comment from the presidential debate. The same issue was again raised at the Chicago convention on Wednesday.

While taking a swipe at Biden for the illegal immigrants discourse, Trump said, “The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now.”

“They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

Democrats and Black leaders were widely dissatisfied with the term “Black jobs,” which seemed to perpetuate the stereotype that certain jobs were only to be associated with Black Americans.

Later, Jaime Harrison, chair of Democratic National Committee quipped, “I’m still wondering, what is a ‘Black job.'”

“There is no such thing as a Black job. That misinformed characterization is a denial of the ubiquity of Black talent. We are doctors, lawyers, school teachers, police officers and firefighters. The list goes on,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of NAACP said. “A ‘Black job’ is an American job. It’s concerning that a presidential candidate would seek to make a nonexistent distinction. But the divisive nature of this comment is not surprising for Donald Trump.”