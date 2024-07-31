Kamala Harris stepdaughter's Secret Service detail arrests New Yorker during her restaurant visit; Here's why

US Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Tuesday visited a restaurant for lunch in New York, leading to an arrest of an “anti-police watcher” by her Secret Service detail. Ella Emhoff and her friend were hurriedly evacuated from the restaurant in New York and put into one of the SUVs.(AP)

According to a NY Post report, the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrived at Tribeca restaurant for lunch in the afternoon. While she was having lunch inside the restaurant, a New Yorker identified as Harry Heymann, 45, confronted her detail outside, the outlet reported, citing police.

Heyman, who usually complains about cars with NYPD parking badges that allow drivers to park anywhere, approached Ella's plainclothes operative at Hudson and North Moore Streets, without realising that he was a member of the Secret Service.

The NYPD were summoned to the site when the offender allegedly smashed the license plate covers off the two black SUVs that were stationed on the street during the altercation.

Emhoff and her friend were hurriedly evacuated from the restaurant and put into one of the SUVs.

Heymann was taken into custody and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, according to police.

Also Read: Kamala Harris' presidential campaign drops major hint at her VP pick

Secret Service issues statement

Following the incident, a Secret Service spokesperson issued a statement, saying: “On Tuesday afternoon, an individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both.”

The Secret Service agents quickly arrested the person. “At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident.”

According to police, Heymann was never arrested before.

The Secret Service has drawn intense backlash following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks fired a gunshot that grazed Trump's right ear, killed a rally goer and injured two others. The shooter was fatally shot at the site by the Secret Service agents. The motive of the shooter is yet to be determined by the FBI and Secret Service.