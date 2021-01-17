Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff gets first ‘second gentleman’ Twitter handle, tweeple react
Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first female, first Indian American and first Black vice president-elect of the US. Her husband, Douglas Emhoff, has also made history by becoming the first-ever second gentleman of the US. Now, Twitter has provided Emhoff with his very own, newly created official 'second gentleman' handle. “Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris,” reads the bio of the @SecondGentleman Twitter handle. Many tweeple have reacted to this series of firsts with a whole lot of enthusiasm.
President-elect Joe Biden tweeted about the novel Twitter handles his administration would be running from January 20. "Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden, @SenKamalaHarris, @SecondGentleman and @Transition46," reads the post shared on January 15.
Emhoff himself tweeted about the experience of being the US's first-ever second gentlemen. He wrote, "I'm so incredibly honored and humbled to be the first @SecondGentleman of the United States. As we countdown to Inauguration Day, I've been doing my homework—and looking to the past for inspiration," while sharing a video.
Many netizens were more than excited to see that the first-ever 'second gentlemen' Twitter handle was now active and expressed the same. Here are some tweets saying so:
