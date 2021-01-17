Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff gets first ‘second gentleman’ Twitter handle, tweeple react

Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first female, first Indian American and first Black vice president-elect of the US. Her husband, Douglas Emhoff, has also made history by becoming the first-ever second gentleman of the US. Now, Twitter has provided Emhoff with his very own, newly created official 'second gentleman' handle. “Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris,” reads the bio of the @SecondGentleman Twitter handle. Many tweeple have reacted to this series of firsts with a whole lot of enthusiasm.

President-elect Joe Biden tweeted about the novel Twitter handles his administration would be running from January 20. "Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden, @SenKamalaHarris, @SecondGentleman and @Transition46," reads the post shared on January 15.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021

Emhoff himself tweeted about the experience of being the US's first-ever second gentlemen. He wrote, "I'm so incredibly honored and humbled to be the first @SecondGentleman of the United States. As we countdown to Inauguration Day, I've been doing my homework—and looking to the past for inspiration," while sharing a video.

I'm so incredibly honored and humbled to be the first @SecondGentleman of the United States. As we countdown to Inauguration Day, I've been doing my homework—and looking to the past for inspiration. pic.twitter.com/bhE7SvCls2 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) January 16, 2021

Many netizens were more than excited to see that the first-ever 'second gentlemen' Twitter handle was now active and expressed the same. Here are some tweets saying so:

Omg there’s officially a @SecondGentleman account 🥺 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 17, 2021

There’s a Second Gentleman. This makes it so real to me. SECOND GENTLEMAN. Look what Kamala Harris did. History. ♥️ https://t.co/RZTVNVOYIp — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) January 15, 2021

I’m now following @SecondGentleman, because he’s a cool dude.

AND HE’S MARRIED TO @KamalaHarris, THE FRIGGIN’ VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES! — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 15, 2021

Can’t even tell you how happy @SecondGentleman’s handle makes me — Jane Bisson (@janebisson_) January 15, 2021

I haven’t seen any tweets yet but Douglas Emhoff @SecondGentleman already has over 400,000 followers. Gotta love his handle. #genderparity #groundbreaker — Gloria Feldt (@GloriaFeldt) January 17, 2021

