Secret Service agents literally burst into the classroom, and evacuated Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, at his elite Republicans-only high school in Florida due to a false alarm. Barron Trump raises a clenched fist after he is introduced by his father, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally in Doral, Fla., July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

The false alarm was due to an emergency lockdown for a nearby 911 event.

Now concerns had been raised among parents when Barron began attending Oxbridge Academy in Florida in 2021. Many worried that his presence could make the school a target.

“A lot of parents had concerns that the school could become a target when they heard he was coming to Oxbridge,” an unnamed friend told Daily Mail.

Barron's friend says ‘multiple agents’ used to trail him in school

Many students were initially eager to meet Barron. However, over time, his presence became “normalized,” and the Secret Service agents assigned to protect him became a familiar sight. “The kids barely took any notice of the Secret Service,” the friend added. The agents literally followed him in the bathrooms, too.

The Secret Service maintained a constant presence at the school, with agents rotating shifts and always having one stationed outside Barron’s classroom.

At Oxbridge Academy, Barron was registered under the alias “Jack” so that hackers couldn't find him easily and was notably absent from the school’s Resonate yearbook. The staff were required to sign non-disclosure agreements to prevent them from acknowledging his attendance at the school.

Barron was ‘charming’ yet ‘mysterious’

Barron maintained a low profile during his time at Oxbridge. His friend described his as a “charming, impeccably behaved student” and “funny and sociable” who can spark “random” conversation yet he was “very mysterious,” rarely attending school events such as football games or dances. “He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates,” the friend noted. “If he had a girlfriend, it was top secret we never knew about it.”

“I’m sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn’t get to have a normal high school life like everyone else,” the unnamed friend told Daily Mail.

With the sailor knotted security, still Barron's mother, Melania Trump requested that the school keep Barron out of social media photos and that he avoid eating at school, even though he would join his classmates in the cafeteria. When asked why he didn’t eat with them, Barron would simply say that he preferred to wait until he got home.