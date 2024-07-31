Project 2025 director steps down after Donald Trump calls it a…

Paul Dans, the director of Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for a potential second Donald Trump term, has resigned after the ex-prez calls the project “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.” Paul Dans, the director of the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 vision for a complete overhaul of the federal government, has stepped down, a spokesperson for the think tank confirmed Tuesday. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

Dans, a former top adviser in Trump’s administration, led Project 2025 in its effort to shape a conservative agenda for a future Republican White House victory.

The project, which has been a multi-year initiative across the conservative sphere where the Heritage Foundation is the hub, has been the target of attack on the 2024 campaign trail. The group had been working on extensively constructing accredited policies for many months and the president of the Heritage Foundation affirmed on Tuesday that the group was in fact finalizing its formulation of new ideas as was anticipated.

Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation praised Dans in a statement, saying, “When we began Project 2025 in April 2022, we set a timeline for the project to conclude its policy drafting after the two party conventions this year, and we are sticking to that timeline”

A source familiar with the planning stated that Project 2025 would cease its policy operations, while others noted that it was always intended to transition to the next phase—building a conservative personnel apparatus.

Project 2025 outlined plans to radically reshape the federal government and American life in a detailed 900-page playbook, providing ammunition for Democrats to warn against Trump’s return to power.

Donald Trump recently distanced himself from the Project 2025

Recently, Trump criticized Project 2025, calling some ideas “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal” and distancing himself from the initiative. Trump adviser Chris LaCivita referred to Project 2025 as “a pain in the a**” for the campaign.

“It’s a group of very, very conservative people. And they wrote a document that many of the points are fine. Many of the points are absolutely ridiculous,” Trump told Fox News.

Trump campaign managers LaCivita and Susie Wiles stated, “Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign—it will not end well for you.”

Dans’ resignation was confirmed by Dr. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, the group behind Project 2025. Roberts praised Dans for uniting over 110 conservative organizations to create a conservative vision aimed at reducing the power of the administrative state. He said, “This tool was built for any future administration to use.”