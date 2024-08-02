Meghan Markle ‘to receive private birthday honour’ from King Charles and Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle is set to receive a private birthday honour from King Charles and Queen Camilla, a former royal butler claims. Despite the well-documented rift within the royal family, the monarch and his consort may decide to mark the Duchess of Sussex's special day with a personal tribute. The former Suits alumna is approaching her 43rd birthday on August 4, and reportedly, Harry will ensure his wife is celebrated. Last year, the royal family failed to send or publicly acknowledge her 42nd birthday. It remains to be seen whether an effort to mend the relationship will be made this time. Prince Harry: Britain's Meghan, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)

King and Queen to send ‘private birthday wishes’ to Meghan

“Harry will make sure that Meghan is celebrated. I think they will get messages from the King and the Queen,” Grant Harrold said as per OK Magazine. "whether that be electronically or by old-fashioned mail, I still think the King and Queen will still send birthday messages.”

Also read: Prince William adds two close friends related to George and Louis to Royal payroll after dropping Camilla’s sister

Harrold believes this tradition is something that probably won’t change even though the rift between the two families has grown deeper these days. Up until Meghan’s 41st birthday, both the Queen, the King, and the Prince and Princess of Wales wished Meghan through their respective social media sites, posting a photograph of her with a caption. However, in 2023, that didn’t happen, leading to speculations that they might have wished her in secret.

Meghan may receive a piece of ‘royal collection’ on her birthday

Speaking of official public postings on X, which now only highlight working royals, Harrold said, “I doubt there will be any public wishes made. They used to post on social media, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years, and I doubt that will change.”

He continued, “They may send a gift as well, but given everything that has happened, there might not be one. If they were all still getting along, I can imagine it would be a piece of jewellery or something from the royal collection, possibly a hand-me-down from the late Queen.”

Also read: King Charles ‘fears’ what Prince Harry will do when money runs dry; William will never…

Meghan urged Harry to ‘let it go’

Earlier reports from PEOPLE indicated that King Charles is giving Harry the silent treatment as the Duke's legal battle in the UK over security and media invasion continues. The phones are reportedly going unanswered. Now, another insider has revealed that Meghan Markle wishes Prince Harry would "let go of these lawsuits" for security protection for their family and “be free.”

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t,” a former employee of the Sussexes told People. “She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this.”