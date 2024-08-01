King Charles ‘fears’ what Prince Harry will do when money runs dry; William will never…

A soon-to-be-released biography by royal correspondent Robert Jobson, titled Catherine: The Princess of Wales, unveils King Charles' deep concerns regarding Prince Harry's future once his financial assets are exhausted. The book discusses the monarch's unease about what will happen when Harry runs out of his substantial earnings from his various business deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify, which he and Meghan Markle have been involved with. The worry grows further as William is ‘adamant’ about not helping the Sussexes in the future. A new book has claimed that Prince Harry asked his father, King Charles, a heartbreaking question after he was asked to leave Frogmore cottage (AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)

King Charles ‘concerned’ about Harry’s future

According to a recent report by PEOPLE, Charles and Harry are ‘not on speaking terms’ ever since Duke’s last trip to the UK to see his ailing father. Now, Jobson alleges in an excerpt of his book that the ‘Harry problem’ is still messing things up for the king even though he's trying to keep his distance from his estranged son.

"'What worries His Majesty and his top team,' a palace official said, 'is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.'" As per Jobson, the couple is “trying to find an income stream (jam, anyone?) that doesn't involve dishing the dirt on the Royal Family”

As per the NY Post Jobson thinks Harry and Meghan, are looking for ways to make money that don't involve launching scathing remarks against the Royal Family. He thinks people are getting fed up with their never-ending complaints He also thinks there's a "Sussex-shaped void in the Royal Family," which has never been so noticeable referencing to the Royal Family's diminishing appeal and workforce following the departure of Harry and Meghan from their senior royal employment positions.

Prince William ‘adamant’ to not help Sussexes

Despite signing new Netflix deals and launching podcasts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face scepticism about their projects' success. Many believe their initial documentary exhausted the potential for royal-related controversy, leaving them to explore other income streams. During his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry reportedly said that these media deals were a financial safety net necessitated by his father's withdrawal of financial support.

However, despite the void, that the Sussexes left behind, Jobson suggests that William is “adamant about refusing to help the Sussexes in the future.”

King Charles will ‘never shut the door’ for Harry

Recent claims suggest that the monarch is giving his youngest son the silent treatment. “His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too,” according to an insider. However, the Royal book author thinks that the King is still concerned about Harry and that “he’ll never shut the door on his second child, though there seems little chance of a meaningful reconciliation for now.”