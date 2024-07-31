Netflix anime teaser: Sakamoto Days introduces us to the ‘greatest hit man of all time’ who let himself go | Watch

Sakamoto's glory days as the “greatest hit man of all time” are long gone. Though once feared by villains and admired by fellow hitmen, Taro Sakamoto hangs up his assassin cape once he becomes preoccupied with love at first sight - resulting in marriage and fatherhood. Despite accepting the slow days of retirement as his new normal and falling out of shape, he remains armed with superhuman strength. Sakamoto Days premieres worldwide in January 2025. New episodes will release each week.(Netflix)

Bringing alive the pages of Yuto Suzuki's action-packed hit manga, director Masaki Watanabe aims to capture the original text's intensity and fervour with the upcoming Netflix anime, which goes on air worldwide in January 2025.

With episodes releasing each week, the new anime series—a TMS Entertainment production—will witness the legendary main character, who, despite undergoing a major transformation in the new calm chapter of his life, will again set foot on the fierce battlefield—this time to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family henceforth. Banding together with his old comrades, his fists will fly again to take down the looming threat of assassins and the ensuing chaos.

Also read | One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers: Egghead Arc nears conclusion as Straw Hats…

Watch the Sakamoto Days teaser trailer

As conveyed via the anime's brand-new teaser released on July 31, the Netflix original's electrifying dynamic, fast-paced storyline seeks to align with the manga's humourous elements as well.

“We intend to faithfully portray the character of Sakamoto, the family man and the killer who doesn’t kill. Our staff are putting their all into this, so stay tuned!” director Watanabe said.

Sakamoto Days cast

The official accounts of the long-awaited comedy anime have also revealed the voice cast ahead of the January 2025 premiere.

Also read | My Hero Academia Chapter 430: Exact release date, time and more