One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers: Egghead Arc nears conclusion as Straw Hats…

One Piece Chapter 1122 will be released in August.

One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers, released on Monday, July 29, 2024, by notorious series leaker @pewpiece on X (formerly Twitter), suggest that the Egghead arc is nearing its conclusion.

According to the spoilers, the Straw Hats finally leave Egghead Island's waters, indicating the arc's end. This is further supported by the Gorosei retreating to Mariejois after a surprising and powerful attack by Emeth, the Iron Giant.

The chapter's cover story also features a tribute to My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi, who is set to release his series' final chapter in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue. Eiichiro Oda chose to draw Smoker for this tribute due to a piece of artwork a young Horikoshi submitted for volume 22’s SBS corner, making the choice particularly meaningful.

“Kohei sent me that fan art illustration as a student, and now his career as a manga artist is blossoming before our eyes,” Oda said while addressing the image in an old interview.

“Not only that, it’s right on the pages of Jump next to One Piece!! This is just fantastic. He told me himself at the New Year’s part for Jump artists. You should have told me earlier, so I could cheer you on!”

One Piece Chapter 1122 opens with…

The chapter’s story content begins with Emeth fighting all five members of the Gorosei. This means that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has recovered from the attack by Bonney and Luffy, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro has recuperated from Atlas’ attack, and Saint Marcus Mars has returned after being previously defeated.

“All the Gorosei have returned to the Authority Room in Mary Geoise in their human forms, except for Saturn, who remains at Egghead,” the leaker noted in a followup post.

The spoilers reveal that Emeth uses a massive Haki attack, which Joy Boy sealed in him in the past. While the specific type of Haki isn't detailed, it is likely Conqueror’s Haki, as Armament Haki would have little effect on the Gorosei.

Emeth's attack is powerful enough to send all Gorosei members, except for Saturn, back to their usual room in Mariejois. It remains unclear if the attack itself caused this or if it convinced the Gorosei to retreat. Plus, the spoilers do not specify whether the Gorosei are injured from the attack.

The Straw Hats are then seen leaving Egghead, implying the Thousand Sunny landed safely in the sea. The distribution of the Straw Hats between their ship and the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship is not clarified, but both are presumably sailing together towards Elbaf.

The spoilers conclude with a glimpse of the original Joy Boy in a typical Oda style.