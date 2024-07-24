My Hero Academia: You're Next reveals runtime, set to be the longest...

Popular anime My Hero Academia is all set to release its upcoming film in the franchise titled, My Hero Academia: You’re Next. The film is scheduled to release on Friday, August 2, 2024, and will be the fourth film in the franchise. With only a couple of weeks left before its release, the anime has revealed the runtime of the animated film. The film is said to be the longest film in the movie franchise of the anime. My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to be the longest film in the franchise.(@MHAOfficial/X)

Upcoming film set to be the longest in franchise

The runtime of My Hero Academia: You’re Next is set at 110 minutes and is said to be the longest film yet in the franchise. The movie will be available to the audience to view in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema which will ensure that viewers have the ultimate experience of the My Hero Academia universe, as reported by Sportskeeda. While the film will be available to anime fans in Japan on August 2, viewers in Northern America will have to wait for a couple of months to watch the film. The film will be released on October 11, 2024, in the theatres of Northern America. Fans from other regions of the globe will have to wait a little more as the announcements will be made after the theatrical release.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: You’re Next?

The movie is set to focus on the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War which is right before the Final War. The painted scene is of a fallen Japan with the collapse of its societies and chaos erupting when a huge mysterious fortress emerged out of nowhere which swallows cities and people simultaneously. Now it is upon the members of class 1-A including Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki to fight against a new threat called Dark Might. From the trailer, it is clear that Dark Might is inspired by All Might and it is said the latter’s last words before retirement, “You’re Next” were meant for him.

The film is also released close to the anime series finale which is scheduled to release on Monday, August 5, 2024.