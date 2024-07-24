Netflix Anime to look out for in August: One Piece, Pokemon Horizons, Kimi ni Todoke and more

Exciting news for anime fans as Netflix is all set to bring a whole new range of anime to its subscribers in August. The anime list curated by streaming service platforms includes the revival of various fan-beloved anime along with fresh stories. They cover an array of genres from comedy to drama and action. The viewers will have a lot to keep them busy during the last month of summer. List of all the anime arriving on Netflix in August 2024.(@OnePieceAnime/X,@Pokemon/X)

Upcoming anime on Netflix in August 2024

Here’s a list of all the anime scheduled to be released on Netflix, as reported by What’s on Netflix.

From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release date: August 1, 2024

Plot: The popular rom-com anime is returning to the screens after thirteen years. The anime which is releasing its unexpected third season will follow the story of Sawako Kuronuma who is hopeless about making friends in freshman year of high school. She is bullied by her classmates for her appearance being similar to the horror icon Sadako from The Ring. But things take a turn when the popular guy Kazahaye initiates a conversation with her and is likely to become her first friend.

One Piece (Season 22)

Genre: Shonen

Release date: August 1, 2024

Plot: One of the greatest anime of all time, One Piece, will return to screens in August with its new season. This season will cover the Punk Hazard Arc and will consist of 54 episodes. With the addition of a new season, viewers will have access to stream over 600 episodes of One Piece on Netflix along with the live-action.

Rising Impact (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Sport

Release date: August 6, 2024

Plot: The second edition in the series will completely focus on the Camelot Cup as Gawain Nanuai and Lancelot will play and compete for Team Japa. They will have to defeat talented golf countries such as the USA and Canada to win the cup.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 3)

Genre: Action, Adventure

Release date: August 9, 2024

Plot: The fan-favourite, Pokemon Horizons series is back with its third edition which will resume the thrilling adventures of Liko and Roy through the Pokemon World.

Terminator Zero (Sesaon 1)

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Release date: August 29, 2024

Plot: Terminator Zero will be a fresh franchise introduced by Netflix in August. While the franchise has existed for over a decade, the anime adaptation is surely thrilling. It is the story of a soldier stuck between a future of apocalypse and a past who is sent to 1997 to save Malcolm Lee, a scientist who is working on an AI system to rival Skynet’s.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie (Parts 1 & 2)

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Release date: August 22, 2024

Plot: The two-part film will adapt the final arc of the original Sailor Moon manga. The Sailor Moon along with other Sailor Guardians will give it their all to protect the world from a new threat.