Oshi no ko Chapter 156 spoilers: Mem-Cho announces a new project

{Warning! This article contains huge spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 156} Oshi no KO Chapter 156 spoilers: Mem-Cho reveals her real age to her fans and announces a new project.(@oshinoko_global/X)

Initially, the spoilers of the manga Oshi no Ko chapter 156 were around the revelation of how Aqua and Akane are going to handle the Nino situation. However, the spoilers of the latest chapter took a turn when the focus of the manga shifted to Mem-Cho. The fans following the manga would know she hiding her actual age all along and after facing adversity, she had to deal with it. The previous chapter saw Aqua and Ruby exacting their father’s revenge as they decided to forgive him. As Akane was convinced this was the end of the revenge story, Aqua revealed that he had set eyes on former B-Komachi idol Fuyuka Niino.

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 270: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Mem-Cho reveals her real age on the Internet

Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 spoilers saw Mem-Cho and Frill Shiranui being stalked by the paparazzi. Initially, Mem-Cho believes both of them are being followed by the paparazzi until Frill makes her understand it is only Mem-Cho they want to collect some dirt upon. Frill also informed her that paparazzi go after the new faces in showbiz as they are less careful with their everyday activities providing opportunities for them to capture slip-ups.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 429: Release date, time, where to read and more

Mem-Cho knew there was only one piece of information that could get her in trouble and it was her lie about her age. Mem-Cho pretends to be 20 years old when she is 27 years old, as reported by the Sportskeeda.

Hence, she schedules a live to reveal her actual age and will apologize to her fans for concealing the truth. Through this chapter, the manga will also highlight the generic age restriction in the industry to be an idol. Mem-Cho will also talk about her dream of becoming an idol and struggles with age restriction which led to her assuming the role of a high school student.

Also Read: Oshi no Ko Season 2 debuts on Netflix's Global top 10; here's when Episode 3 will be out

Mem-Cho announces a new project

While Mem-Cho was sure to face a drop in her number of followers, many came forward to support her. Mem-Cho expressed her gratitude towards her agency, members and fans for accepting her and giving her a chance despite her age. Chapter 156 spoilers also include the announcement of Mem-Cho’s new project ‘Age Unknown YouTuber Mem-Cho, The Path of being a JD’.

Since she was tired of playing as a high school student, she will now challenge the university entrance exams. The fans found it funny but will support her in this new journey. She gained a new nickname from her fans–Age Unknown YouTuber.The revelation on her channel discouraged any possible chances of a scandal around her age in future and Kana Arima praised Mem-Cho for handling the situation so well.

The final spoiler of the manga revealed that the manga will be on a break for the upcoming week.