Oshi no Ko Season 2 debuts on Netflix's Global top 10; here's when Episode 3 will be out

After last week’s “Telephone Game” episode on July 10, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is back on track for a new episode. However, jumping into the streaming details for the latest premiere, it’s time to celebrate one of the first milestones for the series this year. Despite its limited international coverage on Netflix, the TV anime’s sequel has already climbed the ranks of the global streamer’s Top 10 rankings in the non-English category. Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 3 will be out on July 17.

Following its July 3 premiere, Oshi no Ko debuted on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart from July 8 - July 14. Attracting a million views during its first week on the list, the anime adaptation - based on the seinen manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari - ranked #7. It was one of the two anime titles (alongside The Rising of the Shield Hero) that secured a spot on the chart this past week. The beloved series ranked in seven countries on Netflix's top 10: Hong Kong (#1), Japan (#2), Malaysia (#8), Philippines (#9), Singapore (#9), South Korea (#5) and Taiwan (#2).

The ongoing season is listed for 13 episodes, and GEMM’s “Fatale” takes the lead as the show’s opening theme this time. On the other hand, Hitsujibungaku's “Burning” marks the episodes’ musical culmination as the new season’s ending song. The upcoming episode, also the overall 14th entry of the series, is titled “Rewriting.” Its official preview images were released a few days ago.

Check out the image preview montage for Oshi no Ko Episode 14:

Oshi no Ko’s official plotline reads:

“Dr. Goro is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time

Continuing the drama saga that kicked off with the anticipated Season 2 premiere on July 3, Episode 3 of the new Oshi no Ko chapter will be released today, July 17, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST.

As for the new episode’s streaming premiere in other timezones, check out the schedule below:

Pacific Daylight Time: Wednesday, July 17, at 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Wednesday, July 17, at 10 am

British Summer Time: Wednesday, July 17, at 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, July 17, at 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Wednesday, July 17, at 11:30 pm

Watch the Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 3 preview:

Where to watch the Oshi no Ko Season 3 premiere

In Japan, Season 2 Episode 3 will be aired on Tokyo MX, BS11, Television Hokkaido, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and other local television networks.

It can also be streamed on ABEMA, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and other platforms in selected regions.

However, the international streaming window is relatively small for international viewers, who can tune into the series only on HIDIVE.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 2 recap

As has been established multiple times, the ongoing season of Oshi no Ko is exploring a meta route with the main characters participating in the stage play adaptation project. Continuing the events of the 2.5D Stage Play Arc, Episode 2 harks back to the first cast meeting, where the seeds for the Tokyo Blade project were sown. The first introduction gives way to a bittersweet vision as some characters click instantly, while others leave a bad impression with their unusual personalities.

Ruby wasn’t particularly a fan of the idea that Akane would be stepping in as Aqua’s fiancee in the play. Oshi no Ko Episode 13 also strikes an unmissable dynamic, entangling the authors of Tokyo Blade (Abiko Samejima) and Sweet Today (Yoriko Kichijouji). Once the flashback culminates, Abiko expresses her qualms with the stage play script. Approaching a realistic outlook, the second episode of Season 2 draws out the networking channel birthed behind the scenes of any big-scale artistic project.

Ultimately, Abiko takes the initiative to pen the script herself after expressing her vehement dislike for Goa’s abilities. The final moments of the episode show Akane and Aqua out on a date as they watch a play to get a grip on their new roles and seek a better understanding of how stage plays work. Fans can expect Episode 3 to go over Abiko and Goa’s dynamics. It remains to be seen if they end up on the same page, especially since the show’s success hinges upon their partnership.