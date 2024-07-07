Anime Expo: Fire Force Season 3's two-part release window finally announced! Check out streaming details and trailer

The moment anime fans have been waiting for years has finally arrived! Extinguishing Otakus’ hearts set on fire following an extended hiatus which seemed like would never end, Special Fire Force Company 8 is officially reuniting back for a final badass display of valorous action. Still from Fire Force Season 3 trailer revealed by Crunchyroll at Anime Expo 2024.(David Production)

The overdue announcement delighted fans during Crunchyroll’s industry panel at Anime Expo 2024.

While, to the audience’s dismay, the wait isn’t actually over yet, the third and last season of the fiery anime series is set to arrive in the first half of 2025.

Delaying the impending goodbye to the much-loved show, creatives have split the season into two parts, which will drag out the series broadcast to the beginning of 2026.

Along with the desperately anticipated official confirmation, Crunchyroll also released a special trailer. The reveal’s exciting visuals reflect on momentous scenes from the first two seasons of Fire Force while simultaneously briefly teasing what lies ahead. As expected, the show’s standard is upheld by titillating fight scenes, and so, the teaser makes sure to lend a sneak peek into those conversations of flying fists and fire as well – playing to the tunes of Aimer's “Spark Again.” Anime studio David Production will reprise its foundational support for the sequel.

Fire Force plot

Based on the best-selling manga from Atsushi Ohkubo, Fire Force’s official synopsis on Crunchyroll reads:

“Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight.

Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

Fire Force Season 3 release date

The split-cour final season’s first installment will drop in April 2025, whereas the ultimate final chapter will bring out more action in January 2026. Exact release dates will be revealed as we tread closer to the mentioned time frames.

Where to watch Fire Force Season 3

Crunchyroll confirmed on July 7 (IST) that the upcoming two-part third season of Fire Force will join the pre-existing two seasons of the TV adaptation on the go-to anime streaming platform in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Previous seasons are also available to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube in select regions.

Check out the brand new key visual for the Fire Force threequel: