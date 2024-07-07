Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc announces new season: Watch teaser trailer

The anime directed by Kenjirou Okada debuted back in 2008 and was brought back to life in 2010 because of the good reviews it received. It has maintained a steady pace ever since and also released a film in 2011. Anime Black Butler is back with a new season as announced at the Anime Expo 2024. The announcement came soon after the series wrapped up fourth season which covered the Public School arc. The arc covered in the fifth season of the anime will be the Emerald Witch Arc. Exciting news for Black Butler fans! Crunchyroll announces a new season of the dark fantasy anime, set to release in 2025.(CloverWorks)

Crunchyroll announced a new season of Black Butler: Watch the teaser trailer

Anime streaming service provider, Crunchyroll made an announcement at the Anime Expo 2024 about the release of the Black Butler–Emerald Witch Arc. The anime will premiere next year in 2025 and will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. Other details about the anime such as the release date, time, number of episodes and much more are not revealed to the public.

The announcement was followed by a new teaser trailer for season 5 of the series. The trailer had a cryptic aesthetic and intrigued fans with a glimpse into the next arc.

What to expect from season 5

The anime which will also be directed by Cloveworks will reprise with its original main cast. As reported by Screen Rant, Maaya Sakamoto will voice Ciel and Daisuke Ono will voice Sebastian as they did in previous seasons. The new season will follow Sebastian into the forests of Southern Germany as they investigate a series of mysterious deaths in trial. As per the visuals of the trailer, two noblemen can be seen venturing into the cursed forests as they chase a fox. They encounter a werewolf-like creature as they go deep into the woods.

Black Butler’s synopsis on Crunchyroll reads…

Crunchyroll described the plot of Black Butler on its website as, “Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.