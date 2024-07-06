Beloved Jujutsu Kaisen ‘Sorcerer Killer’ Toji Fushiguro is based on THIS Hollywood action star

Inspiration is hard to come by, especially when writers seek to bring alive exceptionally layered and complex characters. Regardless of those tribulations, the well-established Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami crafted a grand pantheon of fan-favourite characters in his magnum opus, officially becoming the most in-demand anime series earlier this year. Toji Fushiguro is modelled after Hollywood action star Jason Statham.

Among his prime characters, Toji Fushiguro is one such presence who makes Jujutsu Kaisen as loved as it is in the world. The infamous assassin, dubbed the “Sorcerer Killer," is one of the major antagonists in the manga/anime franchise. The one-time rival of yet another beloved character, Satoru Gojo - who makes the fandom bend over backwards to profess their love for him - is one of many anime icons pushing unrealistic male body and fitness standards.

He's got everyone fawning over him; the question still stands…

Who is Jujutsu Kaisen's Toji Fushiguro modelled after?

Akutami has now revealed why Toji, who’s left an unfading impression on the JJK fandom despite his short appearance, packs in such an unforgettable physique. It’s because his massive and robust physique was fashioned after the one and only Hollywood action movie star Jason Statham.

Fans received the unmissable news from the series creator at a Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, and couldn’t stop raving about it thereafter. It comes a year after the badass character was introduced to the anime world.



“So this man got the whole world chasing after Jason Stathams physique,” wrote a fan.

Another one commented, “Makes sense. The guy is a certified badass.”

Legions of fans instantly flocked to X/Twitter after renowned Jujutsu Kaisen content scooper @Go_Jover revealed Gege’s “master plan.”

Speechless Otakus were amazed by how things had taken an unexpected turn. “WOAHHHHH DID NOT SEE THAT COMING.”

While some were taken aback by the revelations, others instantly agreed to the supposedly suitable parallels between Toji and Statham.

The 56-year-old action icon is typically recognised for building his filmography around gritty and violent themes. His tough visage also reflects his inner martial artist. By reviving action films in the early 2000s, Statham has led several successful explosive movies like the Transporter series, The Italian Job, Death Race, The Beekeeper, and many more.

More recent projects that have become inherently tied to his Hollywood identity as the tough guy leading act include ensemble blockbusters like The Expendables and the Fast & Furious franchise, ultimately blessing his character Deckard Shaw with the exclusive spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.