Jason Statham's The Beekeeper premieres in UK: First reviews, plot, release date, cast and more about the action film

On Wednesday, at the UK premiere of the action thriller The Beekeeper, lead actor Jason Statham was joined by fiancé and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. They were both dressed in all-black and posed together on the red carpet at the premiere that was held at London's Leicester Square. Also read | Wrath of Man movie review: Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham's long-awaited reunion is a blast of Biblical mayhem Jason Statham poses with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at The Beekeeper's UK premiere; check out release date, plot, cast. (AP)

Jason Statham stars as the avenging assassin

Jason has played mechanics, secret agents, and spies. But this time, he is playing a heroic beekeeper. Here's his new movie The Beekeeper's logline: In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as 'Beekeepers'.

A professional assassin – Jason Statham's Mr Clay – sets aside his peaceful honey-making activities to avenge an exploited friend's death in director David Ayer's thriller. The Beekeeper is their first collaboration. The film is packed with intense action sequences. Kurt Wimmer has written the screenplay.

Chris Long, Jason Statham and David Ayer pose for a selfie at the UK premiere of The Beekeeper on Wednesday in London. (AP)

The Beekeeper cast and release date

Alongside Jason Statham, The Beekeeper stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons. Amazon MGM Studios will release The Beekeeper in the US on January 12, 2024. It is scheduled to be released in India on January 19.

Once the theatrical run of The Beekeeper concludes, we'll likely see the film come to Prime Video for streaming. The makers dropped the first trailer for The Beekeeper on October 4, 2023, and it introduced Jason Statham's protagonist Mr Clay.

The Beekeeper first reviews are in

An excerpt from Variety's The Beekeeper movie review read, "The Beekeeper" is the best kind of bad movie — which is to say, it's the sort that puts entertainment ahead of pretentiousness, embracing the laughter sure to accompany such an unapologetically stupid, ultra-violent premise. Starring Jason Statham in what feels like a parody of Jason Statham movies..."

"The script's ridiculous rationale — which our hero repeatedly intones like he's hypnotizing us to believe it — is that certain beekeepers have pledged to prevent colony collapse, both apoidea and homo sapien. Sure, that'll do. No less a scribe than William Shakespeare claimed that bees "teach the act of order to a peopled kingdom," read The New York Times' review.

"The notion that anyone might make a beeline to turn this punch-drunk nonsense into a new Statham franchise seems unlikely. But if that were to happen, let's hope the next installment lands a director more willing to tap into the inherent humor in its star's almost superhuman bad-assery," The Hollywood Reporter's The Beekeeper review said.

