Top 10 OTT movies releasing in January 2024: Animal to Mean Girls, Miller’s Girl, and more

Embark on a cinematic journey into the new year as we explore the top 10 OTT movies slated for release in January 2024. From the blockbuster Animal to the nostalgic allure of Mean Girls, the mysterious Miller's Girl, and more, this month promises a diverse and exciting array of films that are set to enthrall audiences across various streaming platforms. We have curated a list of 10 highly awaited movies on OTT platforms, check if your favorite is on the list. OTT movies releasing in January(YouTube, Publicity Image)

Top 10 OTT movies in January 2024

Night Swim (January 5): Explore the world of mystery with Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, and Gavin Warren in this thrilling tale.

The Painter (January 5): Fan of art and drama? Immerse yourself with Charlie Weber, Jon Voight, and Marie Avgeropoulos in this exciting film.

Animal (January 26): Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others, Animal is a blockbuster Bollywood movie coming to Netflix shortly.

Miller's Girl (January 26): Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman lead this film, promising a unique and engaging mysterious storyline.

Kalki 2898 AD (January 12):The upcoming sci-fi actioner stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Mean Girls (January 8): Who can forget the iconic Mean Gils, however this time the show will drop with a musical take. Experience the reimagined classic with Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

The Beekeeper (January 12): Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons star in this movie.

The Book of Clarence (January 12): A star-studded cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste brings this riveting narrative to life.

I.S.S. (January 19): Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, John Gallagher Jr., Maria Mashkova, Costa Ronin, and Pilou Asbæk take you on a space-bound adventure.

More about Mean Girls 2024

Mean Girls 2024 also known as Mean Girls: Musical is scheduled to have a New York premiere on January 8, 2024. Later on January 12, the film will have Paramount+ premiere nationwide.There are whispers of original cast members making cameos If you are looking for the trailer of the reimagined version of Mean Girls, check out right here.

More about Animal

Among the highly anticipated movies of 2024 to debut on OTT is a Bollywood movie starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie tells the story of a son wanting to be his dad's favorite. The dad works a lot and doesn't understand how much his son loves him. Interestingly, the son's intense love becomes a source of conflict, pushing him to undergo significant transformations and eventually getting involved in criminal activities.