News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Mean Girls trailer: Regina George and The Plastics return in a new take on the modern classic. Watch

Mean Girls trailer: Regina George and The Plastics return in a new take on the modern classic. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 08, 2023 09:44 PM IST

Tina Fey returns to produce, write, and star in the new Mean Girls, where Renee Rapp slips into the heels of Regina George, the conniving queen bee.

There's a new Mean Girls coming! Paramount Pictures dropped the trailer of Mean Girls, a new take on Mark Waters' 2004 cult teen comedy. It will see familiar characters return, but with an all new star cast. Well, almost. (Also Read: ‘Mean Girls’ reunited as stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert join hands to film an ad)

The new Mean Girls movie will release in cinemas on January 12, 2024
What's in the new trailer?

It starts with a girl bumping into the new girl in high school, Cady, and curses her. Tina Fey, reprising her character of Math teacher Sharon Norbury, warns, “Hey, PG-13.” But as the text on the next frame of the trailer says, “It's not your mother's Mean Girls.”

The official synopsis of the new Mean Girls follows the plot of the original. It states, “From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called ‘The Plastics,’ ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.”

The OG Mean Girls

Tina Fey is the common link between the two films as she's written both the movies. The 2004 film was adapted from Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book The Queen Bees and Wannabes. It starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady, Rachel McAdamas as Regina, Lacey Chabert as Gretchen, and Amanda Seyfried as Karen. Lindsay, Lacey, and Amanda recently reunited to shoot a commercial inspired by Mean Girls.

The new Mean Girls movie is slated to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
