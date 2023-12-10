Bollywood screenwriters strategise to take on powerful production houses, OTT platforms

Screenwriters have long complained about getting the short shrift in Bollywood – predominantly, directors brazenly hijacking ideas and producers denying credit or calling them “show runners” or “creative content consultants” to avoid paying them their due. They have been beleaguered by the unfair treatment by OTT platforms and studios for many years. Anjum Rajabali

According to Screenwriters Association (SWA), the situation has worsened -- contracts have become harsher and exploitatively one-sided as major business houses have entered the film and OTT industries.

To combat the forces, Bollywood writers gathered to brainstorm on the strategies and options in their arsenal for the battle ahead, on December 7. Well-known names like Sriram Raghavan (‘Andhadhun’), Sujoy Ghosh (‘Kahaani’), Sumit Aroraa (‘Jawaan’), Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’), Shridhar Raghavan (‘Pathaan’), Harshvardhan Kuklarni (‘Badhai Do’), Sudeep Sharma (‘Pataal Lok’), Abbas Tyrewala (‘Pathaan’) pooled their energies to discuss the way forward.

“Most spoke of shrinking average remuneration, credit being left to the producers’ whim, arbitrary termination and being forced to indemnify producers in the event of a socio-political backlash to a film,” said Anjum Rajabali (‘Raajneeti’), chairperson of the Contracts Committee of SWA, adding, “Cunningly written contracts compel writers into give up all their rights such as copyright and royalty – both of which should be protected by Indian copyright law.”

Rajabali said it was not just the inexperienced but even seasoned, successful writers who often find themselves pushed into a corner and “arm-twisted into signing unfair contracts”.

“Enough is enough! Both the writers’ dignity and proper monetary value should be accorded to her/ his work. We need to change how we are seen to achieve that,” he said.

Zaman Habib (‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlaata hai’) was hopeful that in this David vs Goliath face-off, David will win. “I sense that everyone sees how the anger, outrage and hurt is affecting each one of us now. Emboldened by how easy it was to ensnare newbies, the corporates have begun tightening the noose on seasoned players too.”

Thursday’s meeting, he said, was a good beginning of a “push back as a united front to make our contracts fair and balanced.”

Others like Abbas Tyrewala (‘War’) and Pubali Chaudhuri, (‘Rock on!!’) echoed Habib and welcomed the move to fight the malaise unitedly.

It may be recalled SWA’s Hollywood counterpart -- Writers Guild of America (WGA) -- which represents 11,500 screenwriters, went on strike between May 2 to September 27, 2023, protesting labour dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The 148-day strike caused a major disruption to the American cinema and television industries.

Rajabali insisted that Bollywood is headed that way too. “People will let go of work but won’t compromise.”

Not everyone shares Rajabali’s optimism though. Jaidev Hemmady, who has helped pen several web series and short films, said the idea of complete and total unity might not work in the Indian scenario. “Every time someone says no, there’ll be hundreds to replace her/ him. How long can they hold out? It takes just a few to compromise and everything could collapse,” he said.

When HT reached out to three OTT platforms -- Sony Liv, Zee and Netflix --- all of them refused to speak. A spokesperson for one of Bollywood’s largest production houses (known for its candy floss romances and a naughty chat show) responded: “What do they expect? Just because they had a meeting, producers will begin quaking? This is a business and it’s a buyers’ market. Nobody is holding a gun to anyone to agree to our terms.”

Clearly, this has all the makings of a stand-off. Who will blink first?