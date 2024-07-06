Solo Leveling Season 2 Trailer: Arise from the Shadow debuts at Anime Expo 2024

Solo Leveling, the manhwa that took the world by storm, is returning soon with season 2. At Anime Expo 2024, the shadows parted to reveal the long-awaited Season 2 trailer, titled "Arise from the Shadow." The trailer promises to take us deeper into the world of Sung Jinwoo, the once-weak hunter who, by sheer will and a mysterious program called The System, became an unstoppable force. The short clip that dropped on July 6 is accompanied by a special track composed by Hiroyuki Sawano. Solo Leveling Season 2 Trailer 'Arise from the Shadow' Revealed at Anime Expo 2024(Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Season 2 debuts new trailer

Solo Leveling, the record-shattering web novel adaptation authored by Chugong, dominated the anime scene during its January-March 2024 run. Produced by the acclaimed A-1 Pictures, the trailer offers tantalizing glimpses into the next chapter of Sung Jinwoo's journey. Adding to the intrigue is the electrifying sounds of Hiroyuki Sawano's "4eVR.” The background sets the stage for an epic showdown that hints at even bigger battles to come. While the official release date remains a mystery, fans can rest assured that the wait will be worth it.

Los Angeles, USA played host to Anime Expo 2024 on Saturday. Among the attendees was Atsushi Kaneko, the series' producer at A-1 Pictures. While the storyline following the first season may seem predictable to dedicated fans, producer Sota Furuhashi revealed in May that Season 2 will place a stronger emphasis on side characters. In fact, the new trailer showcased Sung Jinwoo engaged in fierce battles with new enemies, offering glimpses of multiple intriguing new characters.

Although a set release date has not been disclosed, rumours indicate that the anime could make a comeback in the latter part of 2024. This speculation is further fueled by CBR's report that “leaked" images from Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling documentary suggest the "Jeju Island Arc" storyline could be introduced in the story. he season could also explore the Solo Leveling: Arise universe, bringing in new characters such as Alicia Blanche and Meilin Fisher via original webtoons.