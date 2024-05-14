 Here are free Solo Leveling Arise codes for May 2024. Claim it fast! - Hindustan Times
Here are free Solo Leveling Arise codes for May 2024. Claim it fast!

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 14, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Solo Leveling: Arise offers codes for extra rewards like gold, Gate Keys, and Essence Stones. Here are 3 free codes for the month of May.

Solo Leveling: Arise codes are the way for you to get additional reward gold and other great items, such as Gate Keys and Essence Stones.

Solo Leveling: Arise offers multiple ways to obtain free draw tickets, including purchasing with Essence Stones, daily check-in rewards, achievements, and redeeming reward codes for valuable items like SSR-grade gear.(Netmarble)
Based upon the popular South Korean web novel and webtoon Solo Leveling: Arise sets a world like a superhero in which one can be empowered to fight monsters and thus protect humanity from extinction.

The narrative is about the protagonist, Sung Jin-woo, who, unlike other hunters, can increase his strength.

If you're up for this adventure, check out our Solo Leveling: Arise codes below followed by how to redeem Solo Leveling: Arise codes.

Solo Leveling: Arise codes list for May 2024

  • STAYSHARP - Use for 25,000 Gold and 1 Gate Key
  • WORLD1STLEVELUP - Get 300 Essence Stones
  • THXSLVARISETHX - Get 200,000 Gold

Expired Solo Leveling: Arise codes

  • THXSLVARISE - Use for 100 Artifact Enhancement Chips and 50 Artifact Enhancement Chip II (New)
  • S0L0LEVELINGSKR - Use for 100k Gold
  • Hunterpass1st - Use for 2 Draw Tickets

How to redeem the codes

How you redeem codes in Solo Leveling: Arise jumps off the scale based on the device you use to play the game.

You can only redeem codes once you have finished the tutorial.

If you're playing on a mobile device, then you'll have to use the Solo Leveling: Arise coupon page on Netmarble. First, you will have to pick up your Member Code.

This is how you can find it: You have to select the four squares button, and after that, the gear to open the ‘Settings’ and then you have to select ‘Account’.

The Member Code will be the long string of letters and numbers in the top left-hand corner under ‘Account Details’. You can make a copy of that number, so you don't need to type it out yourself.

Now, put this number on the coupon page and redeem your desired codes.

For the PC, please follow the steps below:

  1. Launch Solo Leveling: ARISE on your device.
  2. Log into the game as usual.
  3. Go into the Options.
  4. Click on Account Settings (Bottom left-last option).
  5. Click on Redeem Code button.
  6. Put the desirable code into the text field.
  7. Press Enter to claim the reward.

News / Entertainment / Anime / Here are free Solo Leveling Arise codes for May 2024. Claim it fast!

