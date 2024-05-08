Netmarble globally launches Solo Leveling: Arise for mobile and PC

Netmarble, the renowned mobile game developer and publisher, has unveiled its latest global sensation, Solo Leveling: ARISE for Google Play, iTunes and PC market. Netmarble's Solo Leveling: ARISE is set to release on May 8, 2024.(X)

This action-packed game invites players to immerse themselves in the In this action-packed game, players could act out the role of protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, in a fantastic world that mirrors the storyline of the Webtoon “Solo Leveling”, in the course of which they would ultimately be able to discover the unique and exiting storyline of the comic.

Nestled in a world overwhelmed by fearsome creatures, heroes and heroes who are the defenders of humankind have been known as ‘Hunters’.

Jinwoo, who started off with the lowest rank among the elite warrior group - E Rank- escaped death only by a thin margin at first huge combat and from then on he has all the resources needed to become a person with considerably more influence and power than the highest ranked hunters. He works his way up towards the top, not shy to call himself the best hunter on Earth.

The game promises a riveting narrative, augmented by stunning visuals and a dynamic combat system that encourages players to forge their distinct fighting styles through skill customization and weapon upgrades.

Alongside Jinwoo, players will encounter a roster of hunters from the Webtoon, each endowed with special abilities, enabling the formation of formidable teams to conquer adversaries.

True to the Webtoon’s legacy, Jinwoo can conjure his “Army of Shadows,” echoing the iconic moment he proclaimed “Arise!”

Natmarble's CEO can't hold his excitement

Young-sig Kwon, CEO of Netmarble, expressed, “The fan response worldwide to Solo Leveling: ARISE has been astounding, and we are thrilled to officially launch the game to a wide audience.”

“Our passionate team of developers created something very special that we hope all fans can now enjoy. We look forward to the community experiencing this latest telling of Sung Jinwoo’s story as they level up through the Hunter ranks.”

Netmarble has also orchestrated a series of in-game festivities with the game's launch, including a 7-Day Gift Check-In Event, the Radiant Battlefield Dancer! Rate Up Draw Event for Cha Hae-In, and a selection of other events designed to delight players with a plethora of exquisite rewards.

Pre-registered players are in for a treat with exclusive bonuses such as the sleek Black Suit Sung Jinwoo skin, Legendary Artifact Sets, 10 Mana Power Crystals, and a hefty sum of 100,000 gold, providing a substantial head start.

Solo Leveling: ARISE is also slated to make its debut on Steam.