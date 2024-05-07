Here are 5 free codes for Solo Leveling: Arise. Claim it fast!

Solo Leveling: Arise has one material that better waits for the advanced stages of levelling, even if it is a little late, but what is it? Level up you Sung Jinwoo with new free Solo Leveling: Arise codes(A-1 Pictures)

The game is in the action gacha genre with a backdrop of the successful South Korean webtoon intended for PC and mobile users. A recent Solo Leveling: The Arise interview showcased how the boss, in fact, will become the main actor that the players themselves will experience firsthand while building a collection of familiar characters.

While the games make progress in terms of releasing characters in a limited time, the best ones will still be hidden behind a banner that must be enticed using a special currency. Here in this article, we will provide you with some redeemable codes which will surely help u to level up your Sung Jinwoo and become the world's strongest hunter.

People who are already into the game will find it easy to redeem these code. Characters may get certain exclusive elements while the others, such like higher tier ones, are required for everyone. Such updates are likely to be pointless elsewhere in the game, but the characters' levels will be essential for avoiding high-level enemies or dealing heavy damage to them.

Solo Leveling: ARISE codes list

THXSLVARISE : Use for 100 Artifact Enhancement Chips and 50 Artifact Enhancement Chip II (New)

: Use for 100 Artifact Enhancement Chips and 50 Artifact Enhancement Chip II SOLOLEVELINGSKR : Use for 100k Gold

: Use for 100k Gold WORLD1STLEVELUP : Use for 300 Essence Stones

: Use for 300 Essence Stones THXSLVARISETHX : Use for 200k Gold

: Use for 200k Gold Hunterpass1st: Use for 2 Draw Tickets

How to redeem the codes

Launch Solo Leveling: ARISE on your device. Log into the game as usual. Go into the Options. Click on Account Settings (Bottom left-last option). Click on Redeem Code button. Put the desirable code into the text field. Press Enter to claim the reward.

Currently, there is no expired code for Solo Leveling: ARISE.